Albayrak Group in Azerbaijan appoints new regional director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. A graduate of Dokuz Eylul University (Maritime Business Management Faculty), Vahdet Keles with 30-year experience in port logistics, has been appointed a new regional director of Albayrak Group in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Prior to this appointment, Keles worked as General Manager-Regional Director of Group TCB & TCE EGE Türkiye-Europe-South America, General Manager and Operational Director at Transal Maritime Transport and Commercial Manager-Chief Expert at Soyak Port (Türkiye).

The "Albayrak" group of companies operates in more than 20 sectors, such as construction, real estate, industry, logistics, media, and tourism.

The group of companies includes about 80 companies and brands.

Albayrak Holding and Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Port of Baku) signed an agreement on cooperation on July 15, 2022. In accordance with the agreement, the holding will work jointly with the Port of Baku on fertilizer and Ro-Ro terminals, as well as closely cooperate in other important areas.

The main goals of the new cooperation agreement are to create the most comfortable and stable conditions for cargo carriers in the areas of logistics and supply chain, achieve an increase in the volume of cargo transportation from China and Central Asian countries to Europe, as well as to Türkiye in transit through the Port of Baku.

Besides, ensuring rapid transshipment of attracted cargo using modern logistics solutions is also one of the agreement's goals.