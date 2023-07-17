Azerbaijan's export potential surges in recent years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The export potential of Azerbaijan has grown by five-six times in recent years, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov said at the 35th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA) in Baku, Trend reports.

Mammadov noted that a favorable environment has been created for the inflow of investments into Azerbaijan, which will allow making a lot of achievements related to socio-economic development.

According to him, the country has quite favorable mechanisms for the successful implementation of socio-economic policy.

"The share of the private sector in GDP is 37 percent. Azerbaijan has many achievements in the economic sphere. We also spare no effort in expanding the business environment," he stressed.

Mammadov also noted that over the past years, Azerbaijan's relations with the ICCIA member countries have further strengthened.

"Given the potential of Islamic countries, this cooperation should be further expanded. In general, the interest of Islamic countries in Azerbaijan is growing," he added.

