Azerbaijani agency reveals number of received business proposals to apply in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) has received 1,493 requests from entrepreneurs wishing to start a business in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan to date, Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 35th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA) in Baku.

According to Mammadov, 490 of the requests were made by foreign companies from 37 countries.

"Liberated areas of Azerbaijan also offer vast opportunities and we are ready to coordinate requests from investors from member countries of ICCIA, wishing to conduct business activities in the Karabakh region in the future," he noted.

In this regard, the official mentioned three main directions within the activities of agency in the liberated areas - delivering information about investment opportunities to local and foreign investors, collecting requests, regarding to establishing new businesses, and supporting the creation of primary business infrastructure.

About 100 delegations from 20 member countries are represented at the 35th Meeting of the Board of Directors of ICCIA. Extended delegations and entrepreneurs from a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, and Egypt, will take part in panels on various topics, presentations of the economic potential of countries, and B2B (business-to-business) meetings in Baku for two days. Besides, they will visit several major agricultural enterprises and sign a number of cooperation documents.