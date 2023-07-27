Azerbaijan, Türkiye explore possibilities for business cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Azerbaijan and Türkiye explored the business cooperation possibilities, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov's tweet.

According to Jabbarov, the role of the Azerbaijani-Turkish union in strengthening economic relations will increase.

During meeting with the Head of the Turkish Presidency's Finance Office Goksel Asan, the officials exchanged views on the significance of the Azerbaijani-Turkish union in strengthening economic relations between the countries, and promoting mutual investments.

As of December 2022, Azerbaijan invested about $20 billion in the Turkish economy, and Türkiye - about $14 billion in the Azerbaijani economy.

In the first half of 2023, trade turnover between the countries amounted to $3.9 billion (a year-on-year increase of 34.82 percent).