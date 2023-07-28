Azerbaijan reveals number of services provided in its SMB houses in 1H2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. From January to June 2023, more than 197,000 services were offered to entrepreneurs in the Small and Medium Business Houses (SMB Houses), Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (KOBIA) told Trend.

The share of Baku SMB House accounts for more than 155,000 services rendered, Yevlakh SMB House - more than 29,000, Khachmaz SMB House - more than 13,000 services.

More than 190,000 services were provided by G2B (government to business), while about 7,300 - by B2B (business to business).

Entrepreneurs often applied to SMB Houses for obtaining a certificate of origin, banking, transport, tax, customs, utilities, postal and other services.

The level of entrepreneurs’ satisfaction with the provided services in the SMBs houses is 98 percent.

New services were provided in the SMB Houses in the first half of this year.

The SMB Houses are an organizational unit of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency in charge of coordinating services provided by government and private entities to businesses in a single location.

The purpose of SMB Houses is to ensure harmonized delivery of G2B (government to business) and B2B (business to business) services to entrepreneurs in the single space by implementing principles of promptness, transparency, courtesy, responsibility and comfort as well as applying a new approach and modern innovations.

Currently, more than 50 state and private organizations provide to entrepreneurs more than 250 services in the G2B and B2B formats in Baku, Khachmaz and Yevlakh.