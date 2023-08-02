Azerbaijani AS Istehsal company to build plant in Aghdam Industrial Park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Azerbaijani AS Istehsal LLC has been granted residency in the Aghdam Industrial Park, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on his social media account, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, AS Istehsal will establish a construction materials manufacturing plant.

"The establishment of this new plant with an investment value of 5.4 million manat ($3.18 million) will generate 95 new job opportunities," he explained.

Overall, 134 entrepreneurial entities have been granted residency in Azerbaijan's industrial zones, out of which 68 have already commenced their production activities.

The total volume of their investments exceeds 7.2 billion manat ($4.24 billion).

Aghdam Industrial Park was established by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 28, 2021. The territory of the Industrial Park covers an area of 190 hectares. A mobile town was built for comfortable operation of residents. Entrepreneurs show great interest in Aghdam Industrial Park. Projects submitted by entrepreneurs to become residents of the Industrial Park are reviewed and evaluated at the Economic Zones Development Agency, and those businessmen are granted the status of residents of the Industrial Park. Construction work has already been started by a number of residents.