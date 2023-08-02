MUSIAD Azerbaijan delegation meets with Special Representative of President of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. The delegation of MUSİAD Azerbaijan has met with Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Eastern Zangezur economic region Vahid Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of MUSİAD Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli tweeted, Trend reports.

"We discussed investment opportunities in the region, as well as opportunities for cooperation to attract investors. We express our gratitude to Vahid Hajiyev for his sincere welcome and attention," Jabirli said.

Earlier, the agreement on cooperation in the field of health tourism was reached during a visit of a delegation headed by Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Trabzon Erkut Celebi to MUSIAD Azerbaijan on May 20.

The delegation was received by Chairman of the Board of MUSIAD Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli and members of the board.

During the meeting, information was provided on the activities of the above structures, including activities in the health sector.