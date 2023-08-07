Contacts to be continued with all parties for restoration of grain deal - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. Türkiye is the only country that can ensure the renewal of the agreement on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at the opening ceremony of the 14th Ambassadors' Conference in Ankara, Trend reports.

Fidan stressed that contacts with all sides will continue in connection with the restoration of the grain deal, which is important for peace during the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that Russia terminated the grain deal on July 17.

Moreover, the Black Sea Grain Initiative was signed in Ankara in July 2022 between Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and the UN due to the inability of Ukrainian grain ships to pass through the ports of the Black Sea as a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine. As part of the agreement, about 33 million tons of grain have been transported by more than 1,000 vessels since August 1, 2022.