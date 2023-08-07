One more resident registered at Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 7 August 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. Azpal CJSC has received the status of a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

"The company will establish a technical (metallurgical) silicon production enterprise within the park’s premises, with an investment of 58.9 million manat ($34.6 million). As a result, 160 people will be provided with jobs," said the minister.

Therefore, the number of residents of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park has reached 37.

In total, 28 business entities received resident status in industrial zones in 2022 (two of which became residents of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park).

