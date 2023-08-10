Azerbaijan establishes monthly limit for cash withdrawals abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. By means of payment cards issued on the territory of Azerbaijan, individuals-residents outside the country within a month established the cashing of funds in the amount of up to $10,000, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), these changes came into force on August 9, 2023.

By Resolution No. 38/1 of the CBA Board on July 28, 2023, the "Rules for Conducting Transactions of Residents of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Foreign Currency, as well as Transactions of Non-Residents in National and Foreign Currency," were changed to allow for targeted transfers of people, including foreign trade transactions of business entities, to be done under a more benevolent system.