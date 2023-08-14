Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

Economy Materials 14 August 2023 10:21 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against dollar

July 31

1.7

August 7

1.7

August 1

1.7

August 8

1.7

August 2

1.7

August 9

1.7

August 3

1.7

August 10

1.7

August 4

1.7

August 11

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0013 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0023 manat and amounted to 1.8677 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

July 31

1.8713

August 7

1.8692

August 1

1.8684

August 8

1.8686

August 2

1.8687

August 9

1.8663

August 3

1.8571

August 10

1.8666

August 4

1.8614

August 11

1.8679

Average rate per week

1.8654

Average rate per week

1.8677

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0003 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0007 manat and amounted to 0.0183 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble

July 31

0.0184

August 7

0.0177

August 1

0.0185

August 8

0.0178

August 2

0.0185

August 9

0.0176

August 3

0.0181

August 10

0.0176

August 4

0.0180

August 11

0.0174

Average rate per week

0.0183

Average rate per week

0.0176

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0629 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

July 31

0.0630

August 7

0.0630

August 1

0.0631

August 8

0.0629

August 2

0.0630

August 9

0.0627

August 3

0.0630

August 10

0.0629

August 4

0.0629

August 11

0.0629

Average rate per week

0.0630

Average rate per week

0.0629
