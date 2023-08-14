Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against dollar
|
July 31
|
1.7
|
August 7
|
1.7
|
August 1
|
1.7
|
August 8
|
1.7
|
August 2
|
1.7
|
August 9
|
1.7
|
August 3
|
1.7
|
August 10
|
1.7
|
August 4
|
1.7
|
August 11
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0013 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0023 manat and amounted to 1.8677 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
July 31
|
1.8713
|
August 7
|
1.8692
|
August 1
|
1.8684
|
August 8
|
1.8686
|
August 2
|
1.8687
|
August 9
|
1.8663
|
August 3
|
1.8571
|
August 10
|
1.8666
|
August 4
|
1.8614
|
August 11
|
1.8679
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8654
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8677
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0003 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0007 manat and amounted to 0.0183 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble
|
July 31
|
0.0184
|
August 7
|
0.0177
|
August 1
|
0.0185
|
August 8
|
0.0178
|
August 2
|
0.0185
|
August 9
|
0.0176
|
August 3
|
0.0181
|
August 10
|
0.0176
|
August 4
|
0.0180
|
August 11
|
0.0174
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0183
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0176
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0629 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
July 31
|
0.0630
|
August 7
|
0.0630
|
August 1
|
0.0631
|
August 8
|
0.0629
|
August 2
|
0.0630
|
August 9
|
0.0627
|
August 3
|
0.0630
|
August 10
|
0.0629
|
August 4
|
0.0629
|
August 11
|
0.0629
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0630
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0629