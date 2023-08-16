Several foreign entities to open rep offices in Azerbaijan - Franchising Association (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Azerbaijan plans to open representative offices of a number of foreign companies, the Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Franchising Association (AFA) Jamid Movsumov told Trend.

According to him, it is planned to open a representative office of the Turkish company Maksivak, which is already a member of the Franchise Association.

"Maksivak is a manufacturer of industrial equipment. In addition, we are working on attracting Chinese auto and motorcycle brands to Azerbaijan. We assume distribution under this project. Together with the Turkish Akıncılar Taktik Tekstil, we plan to open a factory for the production of military textiles in Azerbaijan. We have already signed a corresponding memorandum and negotiations are underway with the investor," he said.

The association plans to open a "Rayess" chocolate factory in Azerbaijan by the end of August. At the first stage, it is planned to invest $1 million in the project, at the second - another $10 million.