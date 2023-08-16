Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

State Agency to build dozens of social houses in Azerbaijan's Shirvan

Economy Materials 16 August 2023 15:58 (UTC +04:00)
State Agency to build dozens of social houses in Azerbaijan's Shirvan

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The State Housing Construction Agency of Azerbaijan will build 25 social houses in Azerbaijan’s city of Shirvan. The residential complex will consist of 14 nine-story buildings and 11 twelve-story buildings. In total, there will be 1,264 apartments in these buildings, the Agency told Trend.

"All apartments will be offered to citizens with renovations and kitchen furniture. Along with residential buildings, it is planned to put into operation social and household facilities, children's playgrounds, a kindergarten for 80 people, and a comprehensive school for 960 pupils on the territory," the agency said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more