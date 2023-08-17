Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan Franchising Association to hold Turan-Economic Forum in Baku

Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The Azerbaijan Franchising Association (AFA) plans to hold a 'Turan-Economic Forum' in the country in December 2023, aimed at investing in the tourism sector, the Chairman of the Board of the association Jamid Movsumov told Trend.

According to him, it is expected that more than 500 companies from more than 100 countries will take part in the forum, including, in particular, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Japan, Russia.

"We also expect investment agreements to be concluded at this forum," he said.

Movsumov highlighted that this year the forum will be held in Baku, and in subsequent years - in Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Hungary.

The association plans to open a "Rayess" chocolate factory in Azerbaijan by the end of August. At the first stage, it is planned to invest $1 million in the project, at the second - another $10 million.

