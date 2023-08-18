Number of employees in Azerbaijan's liberated territories revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The number of employees in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation amounted to 49,500 people on July 1, 2023, Trend reports.

According to the report of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, the largest number of employees are involved in the Aghdam district (13,300 people).

In addition, among the regions of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, the highest wages are in Shusha. The average monthly nominal salary in Shusha for the first half of this year amounted to 812.9 manat ($478.2).