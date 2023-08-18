Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Number of employees in Azerbaijan's liberated territories revealed

Economy Materials 18 August 2023 12:41 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The number of employees in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation amounted to 49,500 people on July 1, 2023, Trend reports.

According to the report of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, the largest number of employees are involved in the Aghdam district (13,300 people).

In addition, among the regions of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, the highest wages are in Shusha. The average monthly nominal salary in Shusha for the first half of this year amounted to 812.9 manat ($478.2).

Liberated districts

Number of employees

Average monthly salary

Aghdam

13,300

595 manat ($350)

Fuzuli

9,300

582.5 manat ($342.6)

Lachin

7,400

588.6 manat ($346.2)

Kalbajar

6,300

599.6 manat ($352.7)

Jabrayil

3,200

685.3 manat ($403.1)

Gubadli

2,800

756 manat ($444.7)

Shusha

2,400

812.9 manat ($478.2)

Zangilan

2,200

789.2 manat ($464.2)

Khojavend

1,400

684.1 manat ($402.4)

Khojaly

1,200

687.9 manat ($404.6)
