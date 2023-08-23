Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan signs memorandum on joint cultivation of hazelnuts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. Azerbaijan's LLC Agrarco company and Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture signed a memorandum on joint cultivation of hazelnuts,Trend reports.

Within the framework of the state visit of the Uzbekistan delegation headed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Baku, Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan Aziz Voitov met with Director of Agrarco Javid Kazimov.

The purpose of the meeting was to get acquainted with the experience of growing hazelnuts, their processing, and the development of horticulture in general.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, the parties also discussed the promotion and development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations in the field of agriculture.

In addition, during the meeting, the prospects of exchanging experience and sending specialists to Azerbaijan who will be trained in the field of hazelnut cultivation were discussed.

Earlier in 2022, Azerbaijan exported hazelnuts to the world market in the amount of $106 million, which is $2 million, or two percent less than in 2021.