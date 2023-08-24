Azerbaijan to host 'Insurance Festival' for first time ever

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. "Insurance Festival" will be organized for the first time in Azerbaijan with the joint cooperation of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Insurers Association and Azerbaijan Compulsory Insurance Bureau, Trend reports.

According to the Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan, the festival will be held from August 26 to September 7 this year.

The Association notes that the festival is planned to be held first in Baku - on the territory of the Seaside National Park, and then in the regions - Sumgayit, Ismayilli, Ganja, Guba, Lankaran, Mingachevir, Gadabay, Sheki and Zagatala.

The event will be organized in "edutatement" (training) format with the participation of insurance companies operating in the country.

The total payments of all insurance companies of Azerbaijan from January through July 2023 amounted to 282 million manat ($165 million), while collections amounted to 761 million manat ($447 million).