Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan review investment cooperation in catering sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have discussed the expansion of investment cooperation in the field of catering, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Republic Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), a meeting was held with the newly appointed ambassador of Kazakhstan, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel.

Yusif Abdullayev, the head of AZPROMO, gave a presentation on the organization's activities and export promotion strategies, including logistics subsidization. It was mentioned that the organization is constructing "Eximbank" (export-import) instruments in Azerbaijan.

It was also stressed that the agency's future plans call for the opening of AZPROMO representative offices overseas in order to increase international cooperation.

Alim Bayel acknowledged the fast growing trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan and praised the potential for a rise in non-oil exports from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan.

In addition, an investment project in the catering sector presented by the ambassador was discussed at the meeting.

Previously, the revenue in the Azerbaijani public catering industry climbed by 22 percent to 1 billion manat ($588 million) from January through July 2023.

Non-oil exports from Azerbaijan climbed by 0.5 percent in July 2023 and by 17 percent (up to $2 billion) during January through July 2023 year over year.