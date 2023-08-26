Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 26 August 2023 11:15 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 35.156 manat (1.09 percent), Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 5.3686 manat (0.17 percent) compared to last week, amounting to 3,238.8 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

August 14

3,251.0035

August 21

3,218.4825

August 15

3,241.1095

August 22

3,220.6840

August 16

3,238.5085

August 23

3,235.6865

August 17

3,219.4940

August 24

3,265.3175

August 18

3,216.8505

August 25

3,253.6385

Average weekly

3,233.3932

Average weekly

3,238.7618

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 2.0109 manat (5.17 percent). The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.1313 manat, which is 4.27 percent, or 1.6441 manat less than last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

August 14

38.4039

August 21

38.8612

August 15

38.5016

August 22

39.5523

August 16

38.4458

August 23

40.0948

August 17

38.2653

August 24

41.2760

August 18

38.8191

August 25

40.8721

Average weekly

38.4871

Average weekly

40.1313

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 32.64 manat, or 2.09 percent. The average price of an ounce of platinum increased by 44.013 manat (2.88 percent) compared to last week's figure to 1,573.1001 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

August 14

1,548.7680

August 21

1,558.5345

August 15

1,536.0180

August 22

1,551.0460

August 16

1,518.7035

August 23

1,577.7530

August 17

1,512.0650

August 24

1,586.9925

August 18

1,529.8810

August 25

1,591.1745

Average weekly

1,529.0871

Average weekly

1,573.1001

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 44.897 manat, or 2.09 percent. The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 0.48 percent, or 10.166 manat compared to last week's figure, amounting to 2,135.982 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

August 14

2,203.7950

August 21

2,146.0545

August 15

2,153.8150

August 22

2,118.7695

August 16

2,111.8165

August 23

2,151.0100

August 17

2,066.4010

August 24

2,162.9185

August 18

2,093.2525

August 25

2,101.1575

Average weekly

2,125.8160

Average weekly

2,135.9820
