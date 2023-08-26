Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 35.156 manat (1.09 percent), Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 5.3686 manat (0.17 percent) compared to last week, amounting to 3,238.8 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
August 14
|
3,251.0035
|
August 21
|
3,218.4825
|
August 15
|
3,241.1095
|
August 22
|
3,220.6840
|
August 16
|
3,238.5085
|
August 23
|
3,235.6865
|
August 17
|
3,219.4940
|
August 24
|
3,265.3175
|
August 18
|
3,216.8505
|
August 25
|
3,253.6385
|
Average weekly
|
3,233.3932
|
Average weekly
|
3,238.7618
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 2.0109 manat (5.17 percent). The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.1313 manat, which is 4.27 percent, or 1.6441 manat less than last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
August 14
|
38.4039
|
August 21
|
38.8612
|
August 15
|
38.5016
|
August 22
|
39.5523
|
August 16
|
38.4458
|
August 23
|
40.0948
|
August 17
|
38.2653
|
August 24
|
41.2760
|
August 18
|
38.8191
|
August 25
|
40.8721
|
Average weekly
|
38.4871
|
Average weekly
|
40.1313
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 32.64 manat, or 2.09 percent. The average price of an ounce of platinum increased by 44.013 manat (2.88 percent) compared to last week's figure to 1,573.1001 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
August 14
|
1,548.7680
|
August 21
|
1,558.5345
|
August 15
|
1,536.0180
|
August 22
|
1,551.0460
|
August 16
|
1,518.7035
|
August 23
|
1,577.7530
|
August 17
|
1,512.0650
|
August 24
|
1,586.9925
|
August 18
|
1,529.8810
|
August 25
|
1,591.1745
|
Average weekly
|
1,529.0871
|
Average weekly
|
1,573.1001
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 44.897 manat, or 2.09 percent. The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 0.48 percent, or 10.166 manat compared to last week's figure, amounting to 2,135.982 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
August 14
|
2,203.7950
|
August 21
|
2,146.0545
|
August 15
|
2,153.8150
|
August 22
|
2,118.7695
|
August 16
|
2,111.8165
|
August 23
|
2,151.0100
|
August 17
|
2,066.4010
|
August 24
|
2,162.9185
|
August 18
|
2,093.2525
|
August 25
|
2,101.1575
|
Average weekly
|
2,125.8160
|
Average weekly
|
2,135.9820