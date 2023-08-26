Implementation of self-employment program begins in Azerbaijan's Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Work is underway to support the self-employment of residents who have returned to the Lachin district under the ‘Great Return’ program, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the meetings of representatives of the State Employment Agency of Azerbaijan with families resettled in Lachin, their possibility of participating in the self-employment program is assessed.

At the initial stage, 35 people registered to participate in the self-employment program. Business trainings will be organized for them, and they will be informed about business activities and relevant support mechanisms.

At the next stage, the program participants will be provided with assets for running small businesses in the fields of agriculture, manufacturing, and services.