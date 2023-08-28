Azerbaijan proceeds with construction of Aghdam-Fuzuli highway at accelerated pace (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The construction of the Aghdam-Fuzuli highway, the foundation of which was laid during the trip of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to Fuzuli district on October 17, 2021, continues at an accelerated pace, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

"This road is one of the projects being implemented on the territory of the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic districts and will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the districts and villages liberated from occupation," said the agency.

According to the agency, the length of the road with four lanes is 64.8 km, the width of the carriageway is 15 meters, the width of the roadsides is 3.75 meters in each direction, the width of the dividing strip is four meters, the width of the roadway is 26.5 meters.

Will be updated