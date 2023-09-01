Azerbaijan signs investment cooperation agreement with China (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. A framework agreement has been signed between the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the State Development and Reform Committee of China on strengthening production potential and investment cooperation, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

The Minister noted that the agreement was signed at a meeting with the Chairman of the State Development and Reform Committee of China, Zheng Shanjie. According to him, the implementation of the agreement will contribute to strengthening bilateral economic ties and enhancing investment cooperation.

"At the meeting with Shanjie, we shared our views on the realized initiatives in the direction of the development of Azerbaijan-China economic relations, participation of our country in the One Belt, One Road project, promotion of mutual investments, and strengthening of cooperation," the publication of the Minister of Economy reads.

The delegation headed by Mikayil Jabbarov is currently on an official visit to China. During the visit, the opening of the Trade House of Azerbaijan in Beijing and other events are planned.