Azerbaijan announces budget revenues for this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The volume of funds received by the budget of the Azerbaijan Republic from January through August 2023 has been announced, Trend reports.

The operational data of Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry shows that the state budget received 20.4 billion manat ($11.9 billion) from January through August 2023.

The volume of funds spent amounted to 20.6 billion manat ($12.1 billion). Thus, a deficit of 218.5 million manat ($128.5 million) was formed.

Moreover, the state budget received 18.7 billion manat ($10.9 billion) from January through July 2023 (7 months), of which 17.6 billion manat ($10.3 billion) was spent (a surplus of 1.1 billion manat, which is $647 million).