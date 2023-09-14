Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan increases exports of liquefied gas

14 September 2023
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Azerbaijan exported 9,945 tons of liquefied gas from January through July this year, which is 2.7 percent more year-on-year, Trend reports via the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

Despite the increase in volumes, the value of exported liquefied gas for the reporting period amounted to $477,600, which is 87.9 percent less year-on-year.

Moreover, Azerbaijan exported 22,834 tons of liquefied gas last year, which is 67 percent less than the previous year. The value of exported liquefied gas for the reporting period amounted to $5,749, which is 74.7 percent less year-on-year.

