Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 18.5725 manat or $10.92 (0.57 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold decreased by 23.664 manat or $13.92 (0.72 percent) and amounted to 3,259.1023 manat ($1,917.12) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold September 4 3,307.2395 manat ($1,945.43) September 11 3,275.016 manat ($1,926.48) September 5 3,295.688 manat ($1,938.64) September 12 3,267.706 manat ($1,922.18) September 6 3,276.6055 manat ($1,927.41) September 13 3,250.4085 manat ($1,912) September 7 3,262.6825 manat ($1,919.22) September 14 3,245.9375 manat ($1,909.37) September 8 3,271.616 manat ($1,924.48) September 15 3,256.4435 manat ($1,915.55) Average weekly 3,282.7663 manat ($1,927.41) Average weekly 3,259.1023 manat ($1,917.12)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.3235 manat or 19 cents (0.82 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.0359 manat ($22.96), which is 2.62 percent (1.049 manat or 62 cents) less than last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver September 4 41.2658 manat ($24.27) September 11 39.2663 manat ($23.1) September 5 40.5901 manat ($23.88) September 12 39.3411 manat ($23.14) September 6 40.0669 manat ($23.57) September 13 38.9687 manat ($22.92) September 7 39.2947 manat ($23.11) September 14 38.6606 manat ($22.74) September 8 39.2071 manat ($23.06) September 15 38.9428 manat ($22.91) Average weekly 40.0849 manat ($23.58) Average weekly 39.0359 manat ($22.96)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 23.392 manat or $13.76 (1.52 percent) this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum decreased by 41.8302 manat or $24.61 (2.64 percent) to 1,545.062 manat ($908.86) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum September 4 1,640.4235 manat ($964.95) September 11 1,537.4885 manat ($904.4) September 5 1,618.995 manat ($952.35) September 12 1,537.956 manat ($904.68) September 6 1,576.444 manat ($927.32) September 13 1,548.989 manat ($911.17) September 7 1,552.44 manat ($913.2) September 14 1,539.996 manat ($905.88) September 8 1,546.1585 manat ($909.5) September 15 1,560.8805 manat ($918.16) Average weekly 1,586.8922 manat ($933.47) Average weekly 1,545.062 manat ($908.86)

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 89.2585 manat or $52.5 (4.35 percent) this week. The weighted average price of one ounce of palladium grew by 1.37 percent (28.4257 manat or $16.72) and amounted to 2,104.2821 manat ($1,237.81) compared to last week.