Azerbaijan holds meeting of Economic Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. A meeting of the Economic Council was held in Azerbaijan on proposed changes in acts of tax and customs legislation, Trend reports.

The agenda of the meeting held on September 20, 2023, included an assessment of tax and customs privileges and exemptions developed within the framework of the budget and tax policy for 2024, proposed amendments to acts of tax and customs legislation, as well as amendments to the Tax Code aimed at reducing the tax burden of business entities and stimulating entrepreneurial activity, reducing the tax burden of the population through social benefits.

The meeting also widely discussed issues related to the change and improvement of the mechanism of tax control, tax administration measures, and the expansion of the taxable base.

The reports of Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov and Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov were heard.

As a result of the meeting, the necessary instructions were given to the relevant structures on the proposed changes in the acts of tax and customs legislation, taking into account the opinions and proposals of the members of the Economic Council.