Azerbaijan auctions development of its mineral deposits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The Auction Organization Center of the State Service for Property Affairs of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy together with the State Agency for Subsoil Use of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan held an auction for commissioning of mineral deposits, Trend reports.

According to the data, Chovdar in Dashkesan district (7 hectares), Yukhari Salahli (22 hectares) in Agstafa, Ashagi Zayamchay (2 hectares) in Tovuz, Ashagi Zayamchay in Shamkir (4 hectares), South-West flank of Gilgilchay in Shabran (18 hectares), South-West flank of Gilgilchay and "Gilgilchay III" (2 ha) in Siyazan, "Kurmukchay" (18 ha) in Gakh, "Shahgaya" (3.7 ha) and "Shongar" (7 ha) in Garadagh, "Soylan" (0.8 ha) in Terter, "Bilistan II" (3.1 ha) in Ismayilli and "Turanchay III" (4 ha) in Gabala were put into exploitation, following the auction.

Investors' activity was observed at the auction. Thus, the offer for developing the sand and gravel deposit "Turanchay III" increased from 8,000 manat ($4,705) to 15,000 manat ($8,823).

The Chovdar ceramic raw materials deposit was eventually auctioned for development for 121,090 manat ($71,229), while its starting price was 118,382 manat ($69,636).