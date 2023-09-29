Presidential rep announces Azerbaijan's alternative energy goals in Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan's main goal for the near future is to maximize the potential of alternative and renewable energy sources in Nakhchivan, export electricity to Türkiye and transfer it to Europe, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Fuad Najafli said during the 3rd Türkiye-Azerbaijan energy forum and the first International Conference themed “Nakhchivan – Green Energy Zone” held in Nakhchivan, Trend reports.

According to Najafli, effective results of the energy policy implemented by the head of state are the diversification of energy resources, energy supply and supply markets in Azerbaijan and the region, increasing mutual investments, transportation of energy and hydrocarbon resources along convenient and safe routes.

"If we talk about energy policy, the Azerbaijani-Turkish partnership should be particularly noted. Today, Azerbaijani-Turkish bilateral relations are at the level of strategic partnership as a result of the will of the presidents of both countries. The historic victory in the second Karabakh war over Armenia and the successful completion of anti-terrorist measures against Armenian separatists in Karabakh, laid the foundation for a new stage in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye,” said Najafli.

“Of particular importance in the prospects of opening the Zangezur corridor are projects in the field of efficient use of Nakhchivan's energy potential and turning it into a green energy zone," said Najafli.

According to Najafli, the 3rd Türkiye-Azerbaijan energy forum and the first International Conference themed “Nakhchivan – Green Energy Zone” contribute to the implementation of new projects and will further strengthen strategic energy cooperation between the two countries, and most importantly, a new roadmap will be defined for the transformation of Nakhchivan into a green energy zone and the creation of an export potential.

"Today Azerbaijan is implementing an independent energy policy, and this policy is a strategic factor in strengthening security in the region. As a result of this policy, Azerbaijan will become a safe and sustainable energy supplier on a regional and European scale," said Najafli.

Will be updated