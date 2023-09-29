Azerbaijan to reconstruct electric power system in Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The electric power system in Nakhchivan will undergo a complete reconstruction under the state program, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 3rd Türkiye-Azerbaijan energy forum and the first international conference themed “Nakhchivan – Green Energy Zone” held in Nakhchivan.

The official noted that, as provided for in the program, within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe electric corridor project, connecting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with the main energy system of the country, laying a power transmission line to Türkiye, frequency regulation for exporting electricity through the energy system of Türkiye and measures to connect the energy system of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the network of the European Association of Transmission System Operators of Electricity (ENTSO-E) will increase the potential for production and export of electricity to Türkiye and further to Europe.

"This will expand opportunities and alternatives for selling electricity to the world market (Türkiye and Europe)," he noted.

Najafli added that the modernization of existing power plants and the construction of new ones through public-private partnerships in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, increasing electricity production from renewable energy sources (primarily solar), and the possibilities of public-private partnerships, as well as the implementation of new projects, will ensure further exports of electricity.

According to him, reconstruction of existing power lines and substations in accordance with modern requirements and the establishment of a SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) center for operational management and monitoring of the energy system will lead to improved efficiency of electricity supply and a sustainable reduction of losses in the electricity production and supply systems.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen strategic energy cooperation. The first forum was held on December 21–22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in Istanbul.