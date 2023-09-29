Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss strengthening economic partnership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The strengthening of the economic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia was discussed, the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

"As part of the visit to the Republic of Georgia, I was received by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. We emphasized the importance of developing Azerbaijan-Georgia relations, strengthening the economic partnership, and deepening cooperation between the two nations," the minister said on X (Twitter).

In general, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $612.9 million from January through August 2023 (an increase of 16.57 percent compared to the same period last year). Exports amounted to $528.5 million, imports - $84.3 million.