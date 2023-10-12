Azerbaijan discloses value of oil, gas production for 9M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The total cost of production of the mining industry from January through September of this year amounted to 34.36 billion manat, or $20.2 billion (a decrease of 2.4 percent compared to the same period last year), Trend reports, citing the monthly report of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

The report revealed that 32.38 billion manat ($19.05 billion) of the total cost came from the production of crude oil and natural gas, down by 2.3 percent on an annual basis.

In the above-mentioned period, Azerbaijan's production of commercial oil, the main product of the mining industry, amounted to 22.5 million tons, and the production of commercial natural gas was 26.86 billion cubic meters.

“Commercial oil production decreased by 7.8 percent compared to the same period in 2022, while commercial gas production increased by 4.6 percent,” the report added.

From January through September 2023, Azerbaijan produced 22.6 million tons of oil (a decrease of 7.7 percent) and 35.9 billion cubic meters of gas (an increase of 4.4 percent).

In 2022, the country produced 32.6 million tons of oil and 46.7 billion cubic meters of gas.