Azerbaijan to develop efficient waste management system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Azerbaijan will develop a waste management system, Trend reports.

The country's Finance Ministry said that effective implementation of measures to mitigate the consequences of climate change and adapt to them requires mobilizing large-scale financial, technical, and technological resources in Azerbaijan.

In pursuit of the strategic goal of ensuring a clean environment and "green growth" as outlined in the "2022-2026 Socio-Economic Development Strategy", the sustainable use of natural resources will be a top priority.

The Finance Ministry noted that activities to modernize the hydrometeorological observation system and environmental monitoring will continue to promote environmentally safe industrialization, an efficient waste management system will be developed.

Furthermore, efforts will be made to protect biodiversity, increase aquatic bioresources, and promote aquaculture, as well as enhance the protection of forested areas.

The ministry added that in the use of renewable energy sources and improvements in energy efficiency will be increased and the adoption of environmentally friendly transportation and other "green" technologies will be expanded.

According to the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 2469 dated February 2, 2021, the following five national priorities of the policy of socio-economic development of the country until 2030 are defined: a sustainable, growing competitive economy; a society based on dynamic, inclusive, and social justice; competitive human capital and space for modern innovations; a great return to liberated territories; a clean environment; and a country of "green growth".