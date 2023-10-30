Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran to host third Caspian Economic Forum

Economy Materials 30 October 2023 00:22 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Iran will host the third Caspian Economic Forum, Trend reports.

According to the information, the forum will take place in November.

Prime ministers of the Caspian countries will take part in it.

The Caspian Economic Forumis an international economic event aiming to provide a platform for discussion of the issues relating to the creation of conditions for large investment projects for littoral Caspian states. First Forum was held in Avaza, Turkmenistan. The key purpose of the Forum is to help to overcome the geographical and informational barriers for investments in the Caspian region

