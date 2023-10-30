Azerbaijani Central Bank reveals date of regular session on discount rate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The next decision of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on the parameters of the interest rate corridor will be published on November 1, Trend reports via the CBA.

Previously, on September 20, the CBA decided to leave the discount rate unchanged at nine percent.

Following the decision, the upper and lower limits of the interest rate corridor also remained unchanged at 10 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

"The decision to keep the discount rate unchanged was made given the carried-out macroeconomic analyses, updated forecasts, changes in factors of internal and external inflation, and the balance of risks," the bank emphasized.