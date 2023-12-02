Georgia joining COP28 agreement on energy transition - PM Garibashvili

DUBAI, UAE, December 2. Georgia will join the COP28 agreement on energy transition, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action, organized within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.

"I firmly believe that several major international efforts must continue for the process to take place. These include halving global emissions by 2030 and maintaining the 1.5-degree threshold, in line with continued promotion of damage reduction and the adoption of a framework to achieve the global goal of climate change adaptation," he said.

Garibashvili noted that the pledge to allocate funds for climate finance should remain a firm commitment.

"We take our role in solving the climate crisis seriously and have already taken significant steps in this direction. More than $500 million has been allocated for climate change mitigation measures in this year's state budget and beyond. Funds allocated for low-carbon and climate adaptation measures amount to more than $300 million per year," the Prime Minister of Georgia said.

"We have adopted a long-term global emissions reduction strategy, declaring carbon neutrality an important goal that I plan to achieve. Georgia has also committed to presenting a new, more ambitious contribution at the national level. In addition, I am pleased to note that up to 85 percent of our electricity comes from renewable sources. And I am pleased to announce that Georgia is joining the global transition from renewable energy to electricity," he said.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel