Sweden keeps considerably cutting its emissions since 1990 - PM

DUBAI, UAE, December 2. Sweden's emissions have been reduced by more than 37 percent since 1990, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action, organized on the sidelines of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.

"At the same time, our economy has more than doubled due to a variety of circumstances. Sweden is virtually entirely devoid of fossil fuels, thanks to nuclear electricity, hydro and wind power, hefty carbon dioxide levies, and inventive Swedish enterprise," he said.

Kristersson noted that achieving zero emissions by mid-century requires a rapid and complete phase-out of fossil fuels.

"The EU has not only set ambitious aims for 2030. We have also decided on legislation that will help lower emissions by 57 percent. The EU can now demonstrate to the rest of the world how emission-cutting policies may be paired with quicker economic growth and improved wealth. Climate action necessitates global solutions," he added.

