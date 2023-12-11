Time to speak out on fossil fuels issue - French energy minister

DUBAI, UAE, December 11. The time has come to speak out about fossil fuels, French Environment and Energy Minister Barbara Pompili said during the COP 28 conference in Dubai (UAE), Trend reports.

She noted that France supported this initiative from the very beginning.

According to the minister, there are more and more participants in this initiative from old regions of the world.

"This is the moment to act, to agree, to be ambitious and clear on fossil fuel issues. At the national level, France made ambitious commitments in 2017 to ban new exploration and exploitation of fossil fuels and to finalize the development of raw materials," she said.

According to the minister, emissions reductions cannot be used to delay the actions needed to phase out fossil fuel production and consumption.

"The transition from fossil fuels must be fair and orderly. The process must be managed to be successful. We cannot ask countries to choose between development and climate change. And we believe there is a way to meet the need for energy access and economic growth," she said.