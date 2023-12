Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to 1 US dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against US dollar December 4 1.7 December 11 1.7 December 5 1.7 December 12 1.7 December 6 1.7 December 13 1.7 December 7 1.7 December 14 1.7 December 8 1.7 December 15 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0394 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0055 manat and amounted to 1.8432 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro December 4 1.8480 December 11 1.8298 December 5 1.8435 December 12 1.8301 December 6 1.8347 December 13 1.8341 December 7 1.8293 December 14 1.8527 December 8 1.8331 December 15 1.8692 Average rate per week 1.8377 Average rate per week 1.8432

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0,0004 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0188 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble December 4 0.0188 December 11 0.0185 December 5 0.0186 December 12 0.0188 December 6 0.0183 December 13 0.0189 December 7 0.0182 December 14 0.0190 December 8 0.0184 December 15 0.0189 Average rate per week 0.0185 Average rate per week 0.0188

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0586 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira December 4 0.0588 December 11 0.0587 December 5 0.0588 December 12 0.0586 December 6 0.0588 December 13 0.0585 December 7 0.0588 December 14 0.0586 December 8 0.0587 December 15 0.0585 Average rate per week 0.0588 Average rate per week 0.0586

