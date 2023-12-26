Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Land Transport Agency numbers trucks pending trek for Azerbaijan's customs border check

Economy Materials 26 December 2023 15:09 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. At the "Red Bridge" customs post on the Azerbaijan-Georgian border, 508 trucks are currently awaiting departure, Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency told Trend.

Besides that, as the information gives out, 45 trucks are waiting for departure at the customs border checkpoint "Bilasuvar", 58 at "Mazimgara", 37 at "Samur", and 15 at "Khanoba". Meanwhile, no trucks are waiting for departure at the customs-border checkpoint at "Astara".

