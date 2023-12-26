Land Transport Agency numbers trucks pending trek for Azerbaijan's customs border check

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. At the "Red Bridge" customs post on the Azerbaijan-Georgian border, 508 trucks are currently awaiting departure, Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency told Trend.

Besides that, as the information gives out, 45 trucks are waiting for departure at the customs border checkpoint "Bilasuvar", 58 at "Mazimgara", 37 at "Samur", and 15 at "Khanoba". Meanwhile, no trucks are waiting for departure at the customs-border checkpoint at "Astara".

