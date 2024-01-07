Azericard back on track as Azerbaijan fixes online money transfer issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The technical problems observed on the evening of January 6 when using ATMs, POS terminals and mobile applications of banks serviced by the Azericard processing center have been eliminated, the center told Trend.

In the evening on January 6, some problems arose when using ATMs and mobile applications of banks serviced by Azericard (13 banks out of 23 are served).

“All restrictions within the system have been lifted. Joint measures have been taken with the service company, and all activities have been fully restored,” the center noted.

Information about the elimination of technical problems was confirmed by Rabitabank.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel