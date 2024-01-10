Azerbaijan intends expanding export of construction materials to neighboring countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Construction market revitalization is observed throughout Central Asia, CIS countries, General Secretary of the Construction Materials Manufacturers Association Shahana Sari told Trend.

"There are many countries to which Azerbaijan can export construction materials, SPECA countries first of all. We will take part in an exhibition in Kazakhstan in September, where an Azerbaijani stand will be set up. We plan to take part in similar events in Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Russia. Systematic work on expanding export opportunities to other countries is ongoing," she said.

Will be updated

