Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to 1 US dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against US dollar January 1* 1.7 January 8 1.7 January 2* 1.7 January 9 1.7 January 3* 1.7 January 10 1.7 January 4* 1.7 January 11 1.7 January 5* 1.7 January 12 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30, 2023).

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro dropped by 0.0075 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0142 manat and amounted to 1.8624 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro January 1* 1.8766 January 8 1.8587 January 2* 1.8766 January 9 1.8625 January 3* 1.8766 January 10 1.8584 January 4* 1.8766 January 11 1.8660 January 5* 1.8766 January 12 1.8662 Average rate per week 1.8766 Average rate per week 1.8624

*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30, 2023).

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble fell 0.0006. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0189 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble January 1* 0.0188 January 8 0.0186 January 2* 0.0188 January 9 0.0186 January 3* 0.0188 January 10 0.0189 January 4* 0.0188 January 11 0.0190 January 5* 0.0188 January 12 0.0192 Average rate per week 0.0188 Average rate per week 0.0189

*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30, 2023).

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0006. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0008 manat and amounted to 0.0568 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira January 1* 0.0576 January 8 0.0571 January 2* 0.0576 January 9 0.0568 January 3* 0.0576 January 10 0.0567 January 4* 0.0576 January 11 0.0567 January 5* 0.0576 January 12 0.0565 Average rate per week 0.0576 Average rate per week 0.0568

*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30, 2023).

