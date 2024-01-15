Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

Economy Materials 15 January 2024 10:23 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to 1 US dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against US dollar

January 1*

1.7

January 8

1.7

January 2*

1.7

January 9

1.7

January 3*

1.7

January 10

1.7

January 4*

1.7

January 11

1.7

January 5*

1.7

January 12

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30, 2023).

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro dropped by 0.0075 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0142 manat and amounted to 1.8624 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

January 1*

1.8766

January 8

1.8587

January 2*

1.8766

January 9

1.8625

January 3*

1.8766

January 10

1.8584

January 4*

1.8766

January 11

1.8660

January 5*

1.8766

January 12

1.8662

Average rate per week

1.8766

Average rate per week

1.8624

*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30, 2023).

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble fell 0.0006. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0189 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble

January 1*

0.0188

January 8

0.0186

January 2*

0.0188

January 9

0.0186

January 3*

0.0188

January 10

0.0189

January 4*

0.0188

January 11

0.0190

January 5*

0.0188

January 12

0.0192

Average rate per week

0.0188

Average rate per week

0.0189

*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30, 2023).

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0006. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0008 manat and amounted to 0.0568 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

January 1*

0.0576

January 8

0.0571

January 2*

0.0576

January 9

0.0568

January 3*

0.0576

January 10

0.0567

January 4*

0.0576

January 11

0.0567

January 5*

0.0576

January 12

0.0565

Average rate per week

0.0576

Average rate per week

0.0568

*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30, 2023).

