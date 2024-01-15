Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to 1 US dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against US dollar
|
January 1*
|
1.7
|
January 8
|
1.7
|
January 2*
|
1.7
|
January 9
|
1.7
|
January 3*
|
1.7
|
January 10
|
1.7
|
January 4*
|
1.7
|
January 11
|
1.7
|
January 5*
|
1.7
|
January 12
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30, 2023).
According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro dropped by 0.0075 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0142 manat and amounted to 1.8624 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
January 1*
|
1.8766
|
January 8
|
1.8587
|
January 2*
|
1.8766
|
January 9
|
1.8625
|
January 3*
|
1.8766
|
January 10
|
1.8584
|
January 4*
|
1.8766
|
January 11
|
1.8660
|
January 5*
|
1.8766
|
January 12
|
1.8662
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8766
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8624
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble fell 0.0006. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0189 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble
|
January 1*
|
0.0188
|
January 8
|
0.0186
|
January 2*
|
0.0188
|
January 9
|
0.0186
|
January 3*
|
0.0188
|
January 10
|
0.0189
|
January 4*
|
0.0188
|
January 11
|
0.0190
|
January 5*
|
0.0188
|
January 12
|
0.0192
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0188
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0189
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0006. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0008 manat and amounted to 0.0568 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
January 1*
|
0.0576
|
January 8
|
0.0571
|
January 2*
|
0.0576
|
January 9
|
0.0568
|
January 3*
|
0.0576
|
January 10
|
0.0567
|
January 4*
|
0.0576
|
January 11
|
0.0567
|
January 5*
|
0.0576
|
January 12
|
0.0565
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0576
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0568
