New firms get resident status in Azerbaijan's industrial zones - economy minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. In 2023, a total of 26 business organizations gained residency in the industrial zones under the Economic Zones Development Agency, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"Among them, 7 registered as residents in the Aghdam Industrial Park, 5 in the "Araz Valley Economic Zone" Industrial Park, 8 in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, 3 in the Pirallahi Industrial Park, 1 in the Hajigabul Industrial District, and 2 in the Sabirabad Industrial District. The residents are set to invest 471 million manat and create over 3,100 permanent jobs," the publication says.

The resident status of the economic zones of Azerbaijan is currently granted to 138 business entities with investment projects worth over 7 billion manat.

Currently, seven industrial parks - Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, Mingachevir, Garadagh, Balakhani, Pirallahi, Aghdam, and “Araz Valley Economic Zone"—are operating in Azerbaijan.

