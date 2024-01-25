Azerbaijan completing initiative to digitize local entities (Updated)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The 'Digital Bridge' project, intended for the digitalization of government institutions in Azerbaijan, is almost complete, Elturan Ahmadbayli from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport said during an event on “Non-tariff barriers to trade” held in Baku, Trend reports.

“A key part of our digital projects is the digitalization of government institutions. For this, we have a project called 'Digital Bridge', which is almost complete. In addition, another project that the ministry is working on is the digitalization of SMEs,” he noted.

From January through December 2023, information and communication enterprises in Azerbaijan provided services worth 3.2 billion manat or $1.9 billion.

This indicator increased by 16.3 percent compared to the same period of 2022.

Of these services, 71.8 percent were provided to the population.

In the reporting period, revenues from mobile communication services in Azerbaijan amounted to 1.16 billion manat or $681.2 million (36.1 percent of the total revenues of the telecommunications market).

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel