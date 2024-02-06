Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan airs surge in tax revenues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's budget earnings through the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Nakhchivan amounted to 16.5 million manat ($9.7 million) in January 2024, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan Fuad Najafli wrote on X, Trend reports.

Najafli noted that this is 65.6 percent, or 6.5 million manat ($3.8 million), more than in the same period last year.

Overall, the tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 16.12 billion manat ($9.48 billion) in 2023.

