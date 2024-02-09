Azerbaijan to launch bank card fare payment in near future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Shortly, following the update of the payment system on buses, passengers will be able to pay their fares using any bank card or mobile device that supports contactless payment technology, said Chairman of Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency Anar Rzayev, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is currently enhancing its cashless payment system to accept various forms of payment in public transportation. Testing of bank card payments on selected routes is imminent, with plans for full implementation afterward. This marks a significant step in passenger transport development and innovation introduction, making 2024 a pivotal year in this regard," the chairman said.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel