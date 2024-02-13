Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 13 February 2024 13:18 (UTC +04:00)
Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan slows down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 1.7 percent in January 2024, compared to 2023, Trend reports, referring to Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee (SSC).

The consumer price index was 2.1 percent at the end of December 2023.

The data from the SSC of Azerbaijan shows that prices for food, beverages, and tobacco products increased by 0.7 percent over the year. Non-food products rose in price by 1.7 percent and paid services to the population by 3.2 percent.

In addition, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 0.5 percent in January 2024 compared to the previous month.

January 2024 against December 2023 (percent)

January 2024 against January 2024 (percent)

Total products and services

100.5

101.7

Consumables

101.1

100.7

Food

100.9

100.3

Alcoholic beverages

100.7

101.8

Tobacco products

100.1

101.7

Non-food products

100.1

101.7

Paid services

100

103.2

In general, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 8.8 percent in 2023 year-on-year. Prices for food, beverages, and tobacco products increased by 9.6 percent over the year. Non-food products rose in price by 8.4 percent and paid services to the population by 8.2 percent.

In December 2023, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 0.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 2.1 percent in December 2022 year-on-year.

