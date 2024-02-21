Azerbaijan's car market withstands price renewal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Prices in Azerbaijan's automobile market changed last month, Trend reports, referring to the Center for Economic and Social Development (CESD).

According to the Center's monitoring, prices for cars up to 30,000 manat ($17,600) rose 2.7 percent in January.



Despite a drop in demand for more expensive cars that use RON-95 fuel, their costs rose by 0.5 percent this month.



Meanwhile, in January of this year, Azerbaijan imported 6,191 vehicles for various purposes, totaling $113.4 million.



Imports of motor vehicles designed for transportation of 10 or more people, including the driver, totaled 20 units (worth $0.808 million) in the first month, while imports of passenger cars and other motor vehicles, primarily designed for passenger transportation, fell by 12.6 percent to 5,643 units (worth $100.3 million).

Of these cars, 1,235 (priced at $40.2 million) had both an internal combustion engine and an electric motor, while 239 (valued at $9.6 million) had solely an electric motor.



In addition, imports of motorized goods transport vehicles climbed by 31.6 percent to 495 units (worth $8.908 million), while imports of motorized special purpose vehicles increased by 22.2 percent to 33 units (worth $3.42 million).

