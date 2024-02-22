Azerbaijan's postal operator launches online delivery service from US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Azerbaijani Azerpost LLC's PostCargo service, operating for over a year, has started delivering online orders from the US, a source in the LLC told Trend.

"Customers can now make purchases of desired items on the most popular online trading platforms operating in the US and have them delivered to the country through PostCargo. The tariff for transportation between the US and Azerbaijan is set at a minimum level, which is considered very advantageous compared to others. For the rapid delivery of goods through PostCargo, flights from the US to Azerbaijan are promptly organized," the source said.

The source highlighted that persons wishing to enjoy the PostCargo service can register on www.postcargo.az and also use the PostCargo mobile application available on App Store and Play Market.

Postcargo is a cargo service that efficiently and promptly executes the delivery of international postal packages.

It offers comprehensive coverage of Azerbaijan, including the capital, enabling convenient delivery from around the world to your doorstep.

With a vast network of over 1,000 post offices spanning the entire country, Azerpost's new service enables even residents in the most remote rural areas and towns to effortlessly acquire products from Türkiye's online shopping platforms; so that, PostCargo users are not subjected to additional charges for the delivery of orders to these regions.

