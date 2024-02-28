Baku looks forward to hosting World Urban Forum in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28​. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF) will be held in Baku in 2026, Trend reports.

Today's meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament's International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Committee will discuss a bill on approval of the Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the UN on holding the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in 2026.

The agreement will be recommended to the parliament's plenary session after discussion.

Notably, the 12th session of WUF will be held in Cairo on November 4-8 this year.

